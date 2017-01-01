Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
RubberDucks new manager Mark Budzinski (left) laughs alongside Cleveland Indians assistant general manager Carter Hawkins at a Q&A for VIPs during the Hot Stove Banquet at Hilton Garden Inn on Friday in Akron. The event introduced Budzinski and featured a silent auction and dinner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Hall of Famer Carlos Baegra signs a baseball for Tom Ball, 68, of Akron during the Hot Stove Banquet at Hilton Garden Inn on Friday in Akron. The event introduced the Akron RubberDucks new manager Mark Budzinski and featured a silent auction and dinner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
RubberDucks new manager Mark Budzinski looks toward Cleveland Indians assistant general manager Carter Hawkins (left) as he speaks at a Q&A for VIPs during the Hot Stove Banquet at Hilton Garden Inn on Friday in Akron. The event introduced Budzinski and featured a silent auction and dinner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
RubberDucks new manager Mark Budzinski (left) laughs alongside Cleveland Indians assistant general manager Carter Hawkins (center) and Indians Hall of Famer Carlos Baerga at a Q&A for VIPs during the Hot Stove Banquet at Hilton Garden Inn on Friday in Akron. The event introduced Budzinski and featured a silent auction and dinner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Hall of Famer Carlos Baegra is interviewed 1590 WAKR during the Hot Stove Banquet at Hilton Garden Inn on Friday in Akron. The event introduced the Akron RubberDucks new manager Mark Budzinski and featured a silent auction and dinner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians assistant general manager Carter Hawkins enters a Q&A for VIPs as RubberDucks new manager Mark Budzinski (left) chats with fans during the Hot Stove Banquet at Hilton Garden Inn on Friday in Akron. The event introduced Budzinski and featured a silent auction and dinner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Hall of Famer Carlos Baerga speaks about the upcoming team at a Q&A for VIPs during the Hot Stove Banquet at Hilton Garden Inn on Friday in Akron. The event introduced the Akron RubberDucks new manager Mark Budzinski and featured a silent auction and dinner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
RubberDucks new manager Mark Budzinski speaks at a Q&A for VIPs during the Hot Stove Banquet at Hilton Garden Inn on Friday in Akron. The event introduced Budzinski and featured a silent auction and dinner. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration ordered sanctions against more than two-dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China on Friday in retaliation for Iran’s recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country.