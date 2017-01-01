Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Anisa Broska, director of marketing and admissions, in one of 20 new private rooms on the $500,000 renovated short term rehabilitation floor in University Park Nursing and Rehab on East Market Street. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Serena Lepley, speech and language pathologist, works with patient Audrey O'Neill of Akron, on the new $500,000 renovated short term rehabilitation floor in University Park Nursing and Rehab on East Market Street in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A new rehabilitation room is part of the new $500,000 renovated short term rehabilitation floor in University Park Nursing and Rehab on East Market Street in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)