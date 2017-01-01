Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michael Carbonaro, actor, magician, comedian and improv artist known for his original hidden camera magic series, The Carbonaro Effect on truTV, is coming to the Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield. (Matt Christine Photography)
Far left, artists Bruce Johnston and Mike Love of The Beach Boys perform at the Ryman Auditorium on Jan. 24, in Nashville. (Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Jerry Douglas presents Earls of Leicester performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 14, 2015, in Manchester, Tennessee. John Davisson/Invision/AP)
Jerry Douglas presents Earls of Leicester performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 14, 2015, in Manchester, Tennessee. (John Davisson/Invision/AP)