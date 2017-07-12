Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Camp Coach Kevin Edmonds works with kids on passing drills during the St. Vincent-St. Mary Boys Basketball Camp on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Akron, Ohio, at LeBron James Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary Boys Basketball Camper Malik Minton, 8, works on his dribbling skills at LeBron James Arena during the St. Vincent-St. Mary Boys Basketball Camp. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary Head Boys Basketball coach Dru Joyce instructs campers at LeBron James Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chase Woloschuk ,8, of Green, participates in dribbling drills with St. Vincent-St. Mary Boys Basketball Camp coach Justin Manns, a KSU graduate, at LeBron James Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate Jarel Woolridge and head coach Dru Joyce share a lighter moment during a boys basketball camp at LeBron James Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron President Matthew Wilson (left) and campers get instructions from St. Vincent-St. Mary Boys Basketball coach Dru Joyce on playing a game called "Knock Out" . (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Camp Coach Kevin Edmonds works with kids on passing drills during the St. Vincent-St. Mary Boys Basketball Camp. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary Boys Basketball Camper Josh Skovira 10, dribbles past the watchful eye of coach Deandre Johnson at LeBron James Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary Boys Basketball coach and former girls head coach Mary Jo Chionchio at LeBron James Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)