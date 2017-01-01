Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Teacher and director Jim Boardwine (left) talks with Katie Curran, 18 as Dorothy and Braden Tucker, 17 as Scarecrow during the Streetsboro High School's Thrive theater group rehearsal of "The Wizard of Oz" on Wednesday as they get ready for the first performance in the new auditourium in the new high school in Streetsboro. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Teacher and director Jim Boardwine talks to members of the cast and crew before Streetsboro High School's Thrive theater group rehearsal of "The Wizard of Oz" on Wednesday as they get ready for the first performance in the new auditourium in the new high school in Streetsboro. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Anthony Melia, 17 as Cowardly Lion (left) gets help with his mic from Braden Tucker, 17 as Scarecrow, as they get ready for Streetsboro High School's Thrive theater group rehearsal of "The Wizard of Oz" on Wednesday as they get ready for the first performance in the new auditourium in the new high school in Streetsboro. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Teacher and director Jim Boardwine talks to members of the cast and crew before Streetsboro High School's Thrive theater group rehearsal of "The Wizard of Oz" on Wednesday as they get ready for the first performance in the new auditourium in the new high school in Streetsboro. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Assistant director Zack Madden (left) and Braden Tucker, 17 as Scarecrow jam out to Tucker's singing before the start of Streetsboro High School's Thrive theater group rehearsal of "The Wizard of Oz" on Wednesday as they get ready for the first performance in the new auditourium in the new high school in Streetsboro. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Katie Curran, 18 as Dorothy sings, "Over the Rainbow" as the Streetsboro High School's Thrive theater group rehearsal of "The Wizard of Oz" on Wednesday as they get ready for the first performance in the new auditorium in the new high school in Streetsboro. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)