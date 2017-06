Akron Dish: Wally Waffle moving to new Tallmadge development; Vaccaro’s Trattoria mixes it up with Negroni week; wine events

Raphael Vaccaro, owner of Vaccaros Tratorria, with a Negroni, an Italian drink featuring gin, Campari and sweet vermouth. Its Negroni Week - through June 11 -- across the country. Annually, Imbibe magazine and Campari team up with restaurants and bars across the country to feature the classic cocktail and raise money for charities. A portion of sales of Negronis and two other cocktails at Vaccaros Trattoria will go to Stewarts Caring Place, the Fairlawn-headquartered nonprofit that offers services to people throughout the area with cancer. |Photo courtesy Vaccaro's Trattoria