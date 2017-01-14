Area deaths — Jan. 15

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tension crackled inside a conference room at Barberton Hospital in early 2015.
Several doctors said they remember about 30 members of the hospital’s medical leadership team gathering to hear Summa Health’s new CEO, Dr. Thomas Malone, lay out his vision for population health, a national trend aimed at squeezing more value out of health care while improving patients’ health.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.