Barberton focus on the parks: More organized kids activities, neighborhood concerts

Rock & Recovery, a subscription-free music resource for mental illness and addiction recovery, is this year’s recipient of the National Alliance on Mental Health Summit County’s Advocate of the Year award. The award is given to an individual or group that has shown a tireless effort to support, educate and advocate on behalf of those living with mental illness. Rock & Recovery is available 24/7 via streaming audio and a free smartphone app. In addition, Rock & Recovery airs nightly from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on 91.3 FM in Akron/Canton, 90.7 FM in Youngstown and online at www.thesummit.fm