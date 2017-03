5 dead in vehicle, knife attack at British Parliament

A policeman points a gun at a man on the floor as emergency services attend the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP).