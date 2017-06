Addiction specialist shares her husband’s battle to quit painkillers

Danny S. talks about the first time he used alongside his wife, Neena S. (left) and son Colin S., 13, (right) on Thursday at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron. Neena S. works with struggling addicts as a behavioral health specialist at Summa Health. Up until seven months ago, she went home to her husband, Danny, who was addicted to opiods. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)