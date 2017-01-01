Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Festival goers line up to purchase their barbecue on South Main Street during Akron's National Rib Festival Friday. The festival continues through July 4. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Janice Owens, 4, of Akron, enjoys her cotton candy during Akron's National Rib Festival Friday in Akron. The festival continues through July 4. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pork shoulder is basted at Bad Wolf Barbecue of Kansas City, Missouri on South Main Street during Akron's National Rib Festival Friday. The festival continues through July 4. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Debbi Bollman of Akron enjoys her barbecue ribs during Akron's National Rib Festival Friday in Akrono. The festival continues through July 4. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)