Akron Zoo becomes just second in country to be designated sensory inclusive

Akron Zoo's Marketing and Group Sales Manager Elena Bell explains what contents are in a sensory bag at a press conference at the Akron Zoo. The Akron Zoo is the first zoo in Ohio and second zoo in the country to become a certified sensory inclusive zoo. The bags include headphones, fidget toys and a mood chart for non-verbal visitors to explain how they are feeling. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)