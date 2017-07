Zoe Kubick 13, of Cuyahoga Falls gets a hand from her grandfather Jeff Iula before the Eaton Local Challenge Super Stock race on Wednesday. Iula raced in the derby in 1966 and has been down the hill 407 times. "I always kept track of my times down the hill," said Iula. This is Zoe's 491st time down the hill." (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)