Area residents share stories of Edwin Shaw as date with wrecking ball draws close

Karen Kearns, a former nursing assistant at Edwin Shaw Hospital, places glasses on the bust of Dr. Clarence L. Hyde, the superintendent of the hospital from 1920-1945 after the bust was donated to Lakemore from Summit County during the ceremony to commemorate Edwin Shaw Hospital at the Lakemore United Methodist Church Tuesday in Lakemore. The program honored the staff and patients at the hospital beginning with it's history as the Springfield Lake Sanatorium for tuberculosis patients in 1915 to its history as the Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)