Marilyn Keith (left) Akron City Council President, Charles Brown, City of Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Greta Johnson, Summit County Deputy Law Director, break champagne bottles on the restored bell during the Bell Tower's christening ceremony at Akron Rural Cemetery more commonly known as Glendale Cemetery before it is lifted into place Tuesday in Akron. The bell tower was restored over the spring and early summer by Stan Hwyet Hall & Gardens subsidiary ARRC Inc. who managed the project. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

