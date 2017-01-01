All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

The restored bell tower at Akron Rural Cemetery more commonly known as Glendale Cemetery is lifted into place Tuesday in Akron. The bell tower was restored over the spring and early summer by Stan Hwyet Hall & Gardens subsidiary ARRC Inc. who managed the project. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

MORE IN NEWS

knight12cut_01 Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
$1.5 million Knight Foundation grant will help connect the dots, improve public spaces for a more vibrant downtown Akron

A $1.5 million grant to the Downtown Akron Partnership is designed to bring the “icing to the cake” and “connect the dots” of various bright spots throughout downtown Akron, while encouraging new improvements.

italian_10cut_01
Akron’s Sons of Italy lodge turns 100
hendon12cut_01
Akron man pleads not guilty to new charges for impersonating officer in Scared Straight program
hoptreexx_02
Hop Tree Brewing putting down roots in Hudson
bishop
Diocese of Cleveland gets new bishop
MORE IN NEWS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next