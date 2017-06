Blue Line Beginners celebrate crossing finish line at Akron race

Shelly Zackasee (left) of Cuyahoga Falls fist bumps her sister Mary Jo Mihocka of Akron and her stepmother Gail Kuglar of Akron after they all completed the Akron Marathon's National Interstate Insurance 8K at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus as part of the Blue Line Beginners group in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)