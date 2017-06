British prime minister strikes tentative deal with Northern Ireland party

FILE - In this Friday, June 9, 2017 file photo, Prime Minister Theresa May's chief of staff Nick Timothy, left, and Joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill leave Conservative Party headquarters in London,. British Prime Minister Theresa May's two chiefs of staff have resigned in the wake of the Conservative Party's disastrous election result. The party said Saturday that Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill have quit. The pair formed part of May's small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party's lackluster campaign and unpopular election platform. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)