Couple gives gift of time to other families grieving loss of baby

Footprints of Erin and Tony Maroon's newborn son sit on the windowsill of their hospital room on Thursday at Summa Akron City Hospital. Erin and Tony have donated a CuddleCot, a refrigerated bassinet that allows grieving parents of stillborn babies to be with their baby longer after the loss to Akron Children's Hospital. The couple started a a foundation after they only had a few hours to be with their baby, who died in 2015, to provide these bassinets. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)