Quentin Wilson (left) and his girlfriend Patricia Engelhart both of Akron describe America in one word as - divided. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

fourth04_01 Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
The state of America, in a word

Just one word.

How would you describe America today using just one word?

A Beacon Journal reporter and photographer ventured out into Akron on the eve of the Fourth of July to ask people that question. We went to the downtown Rib, White and Blue Festival, to the International Institute on Tallmadge Avenue, a VFW Hall in the Firestone Park neighborhood and to the Stokes Veterans Administration outpatient clinic.

