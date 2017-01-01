Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Quentin Wilson (left) and his girlfriend Patricia Engelhart both of Akron describe America in one word as - divided. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sisters Courtney Osentoski, 26 (left) of Strongsville, Lindsay Osentoski, 23, of Pittsburgh and Danielle Osentoski, 24, of Cuyahoga Falls describe America in one word - patriotic. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Scott Spencer, 62, of Akron describes America in one word -optimistic. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kawana Edwards, 35, of Akron describes America in one word -misguided. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Katrina Jackson, of Akron describes America in one word as - fractured.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jasmin Akter, 32, who is from Bangladesh and has lived in Akron for six years describes America in one word - ok. As in ,everything is ok. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Amanda Smith, 24, of Akron describes America in one word - optimistic. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S Army veteran Jeff Wason, 61, of Akron describes America in one word - freedom. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S. Air Force Veteran Dick Lohr, 75, describes America in one word -great. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S. Army veteran Mike Barrone, 35, describes America in one word - free. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
How would you describe America today using just one word?
A Beacon Journal reporter and photographer ventured out into Akron on the eve of the Fourth of July to ask people that question. We went to the downtown Rib, White and Blue Festival, to the International Institute on Tallmadge Avenue, a VFW Hall in the Firestone Park neighborhood and to the Stokes Veterans Administration outpatient clinic.