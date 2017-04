Family members plead for information to solve massacre of eight people a year ago

FILE - In this April 22, 2016, file photo, authorities set up roadblocks at the perimeter of one of four properties near Piketon, Ohio, where seven adults and a 16-year-old boy from the Rhoden family were found shot to death, at the intersection of Union Hill Road and Route 32 in Pike County, Ohio. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said Tuesday, June 21, 2016, that more than two dozen investigators are focused on solving the slayings, but refused to reveal how much closer they might be to identifying suspects or a motive, saying they don't want to jeopardize the chance to convict whoever's responsible. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)