Firestone High School pool open again, ready for swimmers

Cindy Dial, Firestone High School's swim coach and natatorium manager, stands for a portrait near the new windows on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. The Firestone natatorium is back in business as the Akron schools will once again be offering swimming lessons to local children this spring and summer. In addition, the pool will be open to members of the community for adult swim workouts, lifeguarding certification classes, a youth swim team and beginning diving classes. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)