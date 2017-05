Good News — May 22 St. Anthony’s hosts Girls on the Run program

Last November, the Step2 family lost one our own. A Step2 employee for 24 years, CJ Jimmy Sporck passed away suddenly on November 29, 2016 at the age of 44. Right before he passed, he and his wife Kristy, whom he met at Step2, put a down payment on a new puppy; but due to the financial impact of CJs passing, she would have to ask for her deposit back. Knowing how important this puppy was to both CJ and Kristy, Step2 jumped in and held fundraisers, raffles, and made personal donations to surprise Kristy with her new little buddy, the perfect way honor CJ.