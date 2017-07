Huge entertainment complex with indoor virtual reality games, rides and other attractions taking shape in Brunswick

Emily Moes of the Boca Loca Burrito Factory, tries out Cruis'n Blast during a media preview of Scene 75 Entertainment Center Monday in Brunswick. The facility, opening in three weeks, is located in the former Buehler's grocery store and it will offer go-karts, laser tag, a 4-D Motion theater, games and a Food Truck Alley in which Boca Loca will be one of the vendors. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)