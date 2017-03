Judge grants Chelsea Schobert early release from prison

Chelsea Lynn Schobert, the 20-year-old daughter of slain New Franklin couple Jeffrey and Margaret Schobert, addresses Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce as she stands next to her attorney Noah Munyer during a judicial release hearing. Schobert who was serving a two year prison sentence on a guilty plea for drug trafficking was released by Judge Croce. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)