LeBron James assists in production of Showtime documentary on history of the NBA

FILE - In this July 13, 2016, file photo, NBA player LeBron James speaks at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. LeBron James will help tell a story hes still shaping. The Cavaliers superstar is teaming with Showtime on a documentary that will examine the NBA and the leagues impact on popular culture worldwide. James, who has been producing TV and movie projects for several years, will serve as an executive producer on the project with long-time business partner Maverick Carter. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)