LeBron James Family Foundation, Little Tikes and Goodyear spread cheer to schools in Akron

Findley Elementary School Kindergarden students (from left) Shyna Tamang, Aisha Be, and Andy Roblero-Bamaca, check out their new toys from the LeBron James Foundation and Little Tikes on Wednesday in Akron. Little Tikes donated the toys and Thomas Limo provided transportation for Santa and his elves while Two Men and a Truck helped with deliveries. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)