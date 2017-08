In this Oct. 8, 2011, file photo, Ara Parseghian walks past a statue of himself during ceremonies at the University of Miami (Ohio), in Oxford, Ohio. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)