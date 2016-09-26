Local Republicans’ party atmosphere gives way to examination of Trump and Clinton debate performances at watch event

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP: Several Summit County Republican organizations gathered at On Tap Grille & Bar in Coventry Township on Monday night to watch the first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Chatter rang through the bar while the nominees hashed it out on the multiple TVs scattered around the restaurant and as a big screen projected the hour-and-a-half debate.

There were around 50 members of the Summit County Young Republicans, University of Akron Young Republicans and Summit County Republican Party, many of them drinking in the relaxed bar atmosphere. The crowd was overwhelmingly white, though it included a balance of ages and genders.

While jabs from Trump drew several laughs from the crowd, reactions remained relatively neutral while the two nominees debated about the economy, trade deals, foreign policy and racial bias in crime.

Many of those expecting an all-out war between the candidates were surprised at the differing tone the debate took on.

“I don’t think anyone’s dropped any verbal bombs on each other,” said Bill Albright, the vice chair of the Summit County Young Republicans. “It’s a rehashing of all the same things we’ve heard in the primary.”

Albright said the Young Republicans is a relatively new organization, operating less than a year, but has gained a lot of momentum this election cycle.

Others seemed to lose interest as the debate progressed throughout the night with fewer jokes by Trump and more debate on policy.

“Compared to different debates, this is boring,” said Alex Pavloff, the chairman of the Summit County Young Republicans.

The sentiment was echoed among younger Republicans watching the debate, who made up about half of the crowd.

“I thought it’d be a little more exciting,” said Josh Vaughan, 28, of Copley, who was there with the Summit County Young Republicans. “It’s hard to tell who won. I think he definitely Trumped it up and definitely took control.”

Pavloff said there are about 80 people on the group’s roster.

When asked how the debate went, Joe Amato replied, “Eh.”

“I don’t know, it just seems one-sided,” said Amato, 19, who is part of UA Republicans.

Amato said it’s known that the moderator, Lester Holt, is a Democrat and leans left.

Holt is a registered Republican.

Holt was subject to more scrutiny through the night by attendees, including Deborah Belliveau of Green, who was there independently.

“It wasn’t nearly as tough as I thought it was going to be,” Belliveau said. “Holt didn’t have control.”

Belliveau kept tallies of the candidates who gave “salient facts”: Clinton ended the night with six, Trump with 10. She said Trump’s statements had “more meat” as far as his policies and the humanity he showed toward Clinton.

“He showed her respect and addressed her as ‘Secretary,’ ” Belliveau said. “She always referred to him as Donald.”

On the other hand, Bryan Williams, the Summit County Republican Party chairman, saw a clear victory for his party’s nominee.

“This is probably the last night of her campaign,” Williams said.

Williams said Trump “forcefully stuck to positions he’s had throughout the campaign,” citing Trump’s emphasis that politicians aren’t effective in office.

“I was concerned she would win the debate with her substance and style, but her style is boring,” Williams said.

