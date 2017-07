Longtime U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula dies at 92

In this March 8, 2007 photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula, R-Ohio, on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, questions U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Anthony Kennedy about the court's 2008 fiscal budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington. Regula, a northeastern Ohio member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years before retiring in 2008, and a key player in creating Cuyahoga Valley National Park, died Wednesday his son said. He was 92. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)