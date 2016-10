Man convicted in Akron killing of girl, 3, to be executed when state resumes executions in January

FILE This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio, and scheduled for execution in January 2017. Ohio plans to resume executions in January 2017 with a new three-drug combination, an attorney representing the state told a federal judge Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)