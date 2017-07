Cathy Pendino (left) of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Nicole Pendino cheer for Clay Harris, 10, their grandson and son as Clay and his co-pilot cross the finish line first in his heat during the National Super Kids Classic, a race for physically and mentally challenged children, that is part of the All-American Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)