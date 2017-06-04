Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, top, guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (right) shoots past Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Klay Thompson during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (top) reaches for the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and forward Channing Frye (8) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (John G. Mabanglo/Pool Photo via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) dunks over Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, left, is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward David West during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (left) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) is fouled by Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant walks off the floor after Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (center) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring next to Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) tries to take the ball from Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (top) reaches for the ball in front of guard Patrick McCaw (0) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (right) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward David West during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (left) and fans cheer after guard Stephen Curry (30) scored against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) grabs a rebound against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, talks with guard Stephen Curry during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reaches for the ball between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, left, and center Tristan Thompson (13) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (left) is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (right) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives on Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks past head coach Steve Kerr during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots between Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (27) and forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, top, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) catches a high pass against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) reaches for a loose ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) during the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) shoots and makes a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Fans at Oracle Arena watch before Game 2 of NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)