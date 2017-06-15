All CATEGORIES
Lindsay Smith, marketing coordinator for Summit Metro Parks, peers though a kids pair of binoculars as park workers set up a pop up nature center at the Reach Opportunity Center at Summit Lake. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

Hattie Larlham faces uncertain future, looking to be acquired

Faced with increased financial pressures and a changing landscape for developmental disabilities care, Hattie Larlham is talking with other service providers about taking over the 56-year-old nonprofit.

UA has potential buyer for presidential residence that was source of much controversy
Bob Dyer: More cheering (and a couple of boos) for June
Gunman wounds Republican leader and four others before being killed by police
Regional news briefs — June 15, 2017
