Portage Park District to conserve 215-acre property in Kent, Brimfield Township

Bill Graham (left) a Portage Park District Foundation trustee, Bob Lange, natural areas steward with the Portage Park District, Rory Locke, an administrative assistant with the park district, Chuck Price, vice president of Carter Lumber's Construction and Development division and Christine Craycroft, executive director of the Portage Park District stand on land purchased by the Portage Park District from Carter Lumber that will increase the size of the Kent Bog Nature Preserve in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)