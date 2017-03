Rare early-March tornado warnings wake up area residents Wednesday; some damage reported

Special brunch. The University of Akron students studying hospitality management will host their annual spring brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Crystal Room Bistro, 360 Grant St. (Gallucci Hall). Cost is $19.95; $15.95 for ages 60 and older; and free for children 3 and younger. Phone 330-972-6615 for reservations.