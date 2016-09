Rare LeBron rookie card now up for auction could fetch $200,000 plus

In this screengrab from goldinauctions.com, the front of the one-of-a-kind LeBron autographed rookie card from Upper Decks 2003/04 Ultimate Collection series. The card is now up for auction could fetch $200,000. As of noon Friday, the bid was at $85,000 but is expected to increase as the clock ticks down to the final seconds of bidding on Oct. 1. (Photo courtesy goldinauctions.com)