Reconstructed face put on mystery skull found on Akron sidewalk in 2016

Through forensic technology authorities are able to recreate what the man may have looked like right down to his crooked nose and receding hairline. In Jan. 2016, a skull was found on an Akron sidewalk and believed to be part of the remains from a 2012 fire. The facial reconstruction was revealed during a press conference with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on Friday at the Akron Police Department. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)