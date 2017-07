Residents fear drive-by shooting is latest escalation in three-year dispute among Kenmore neighbors

Jimmy Adams of Kenmore gives an idea of where his roommate Julie could have been hit had she been in the kitchen (and not upstairs) during the shooting, photographed on Wednesday in Akron. Adams has been feuding with his next-door neighbors in Kenmore for 3-years. On June 2016, he made an audiotape of his neighbor threatening to burn down or shoot up his house. On July 3, someone shot up his house. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)