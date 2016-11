Sabra recalls hummus amid listeria contamination fears

FILE - In this July 12, 2012 file photo, a sample of Sabra hummus is set out during a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of Sabra Dipping Co.'s Chesterfield County, Va. production facility. Sabra Dipping Co. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, announced it is voluntarily recalling Sabra hummus sold in the U.S. and Canada with a a Best Before date of Jan. 23, 2017, or earlier due to a possible Listeria contamination. (Patrick Kane/The Progress-Index via AP, File)