Savannah James makes prom night possible for 38 teen girls in Akron

An East High Schooler makes her way through the racks of dresses at Savannah James 6th annual "Prom Promise" event on Monday at Hilton Akron/Fairlawn in Fairlawn, Ohio. For the past six years, Savannah has brought together high school girls from Akron to help uplift them during a pivotal time in their lives. Savannah provides free prom dresses for girls who may not have the resources to purchase one on their own. In addition to dress shopping, the girls were treated to makeup, massage and jewelry stations. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)