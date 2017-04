Search is on for Stark County man who faces murder charges in the shooting death of his wife

The Stark County Sheriffs Office is searching for a person of interest following a fatal shooting in Osnaburg Township. On Friday, April 21st deputies were called to 7487 Hill Church Avenue SE at 12:38 p.m. in response to a shooting. Upon arrival deputies located the body of 32-year-old Amber White. Deputies are now trying to locate her estranged husband, 39-year-old Dustin Ray White. Dustin Ray White is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, roughly 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen traveling in a red or burnt orange 2016 Ford Escape with license plate number GUY4698. (Stark County Sheriff)