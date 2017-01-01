Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rally Stock racers Lane Schlafke (left) from Glasgow, KY and Sydni Behan from Dover, NHwait for their heat to be called before the DQ Rally Challenge at Derby Downs on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rally Stock champion Lilian Allred of Pendleton, Indiana gets ready for the start of the DQ Rally Challenge at Derby Downs on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rally Masters racer Stephanie Hicks of Akron waits for wheels to arrive from the wheel bank before her heat in the DQ Rally Challenge at Derby Downs on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Heather McLollim of South Elgin, Illinois stretches before her heat in the DQ Rally Challenge at Derby Downs on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Racers head down the hill during the DQ Rally Challenge at Derby Downs on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fill-in car driver Ann Marine (left) gets a hand from Bill Rayle of St. Mary's, Maryland during the DQ Rally Challenge at Derby Downs on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A protestor prays outside the offices of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters following a news conference Tuesday where Deters announced his decision to not pursue a third trial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing on murder charges for the death of motorist Sam DuBose, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)