Rally Stock racers Lane Schlafke (left) from Glasgow, KY and Sydni Behan from Dover, NHwait for their heat to be called before the DQ Rally Challenge at Derby Downs on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

rescue19cut_03 Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
Prosthetic leg saves Doylestown fisherman from drowning

For the second time in as many years, Adam Shannon is alive because of his leg.

medical18_web
Summit County welcomes new medical examiner to ease workload
coaster19cut_01
Cedar Point offers up-close tour of super-secret revamp for Mean Streak roller coaster
interfaith19cut_1
Muslim and Jewish faith groups find common ground through round table discussion
President Trump to hold rally in Youngstown next week
