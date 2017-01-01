Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dave Clouser of Polk, Ohio washes one of his 60 Shropshire sheep in preparation for the upcoming Summit County Fair on Monday in Tallmadge. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Clyde Roberts, a worker for Bates Amusement Inc. works on setup for the Double Eagle Ferris Wheel in preparation for the upcoming Summit County Fair on Monday in Tallmadge. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dallas Whirlwindhorse, a worker for Bates Amusement Inc., sets up the helicopter ride preparation for the upcoming Summit County Fair on Monday in Tallmadge. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Richard Gates, a worker for Bates Amusement Inc., puts up a colorful canvas on the cliff hanger ride in preparation for the upcoming Summit County Fair on Monday in Tallmadge. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)