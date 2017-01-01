All CATEGORIES
Dave Clouser of Polk, Ohio washes one of his 60 Shropshire sheep in preparation for the upcoming Summit County Fair on Monday in Tallmadge. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

mccullough_01 PHIL MASTURZO - AKRON BEACON JOURNAL
Second evaluation for intervention program to be done of UA student accused of killing roommate’s kitten

A University of Akron student accused of killing his roommate’s kitten will receive a second evaluation to determine if he is eligible for an intervention program because of mental illness.

values25_web
Home property values are up for first time since 2005 in Summit County
macron25cut_01
Medina County officials conclude cause of Bryon Macron’s death ‘undetermined,’ find no evidence of others involved
City lays financial foundation for $12 million road project
health25cut_01
Trump says upcoming health vote is GOP’s chance to keep vow
