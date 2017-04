Summit County jury finds ex-boyfriend guilty of aggravated murder for third time in 25-year-old case

Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Baumoel holds up a deputy's jacket obtained at the residence of Willard McCarley during closing arguments in the murder case of Willard McCarley before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield Wednesday in Akron. McCarley is being tried a third time in the 1992 murder of his former girlfriend Charlene Puffenbarger and Puffenbarger's then three-year-old son said a police officer killed his mother. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)