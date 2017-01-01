Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Parker Mokros, 4, of Warren, sports a Batman mask as he attends the Superhero Train event aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Liam Ickes, 3, of Madison, and Spiderman pretend to shoot webs at each other during the Superhero Train event aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Nolan Dishong, 3, of Highland Heights receives assistance doing pullups from Captain America as parents look on during the Superhero Train event aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Supergirl and Batguy act out a story about how Batguy beat the Joker to children during the Superhero Train event aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Supergirl and Batguy lead a game of "Supergirl Says" with young superheroes during the Superhero Train event aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Batguy gives high fives to Zaine McDonald, 4, left, and Aidan Dishong, 5, right during the Superhero Train event aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)