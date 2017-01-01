All CATEGORIES
President Donald Trump enjoys the crowds reaction as he arrives at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

phillips26cut_01 Jocelyn Williams - Akron Beacon Journal
Ronald Phillips set to be executed Wednesday for 1993 rape, murder of 3-year-old Akron girl

Convicted child rapist and murderer Ronald Phillips was set to die by lethal injection Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his requests for more time to pursue legal challenges.

Hinckley woman reunites with pen pal from France after decades of corresponding
Youngstown crowd cheers for President Trump like rock star - 7:55 AM
State issues $269 million in workers’ compensation rebates to Northeast Ohio employers
Senate opens ‘Obamacare’ debate at last but outcome in doubt
