Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump enjoys the crowds reaction as he arrives at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump gestures during at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Police remove a protester during President Donald Trump speech at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump joins in clapping as he basks in the applause at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Trump supporter tries to block the signs of a pair of protesters during President Donald Trump speech at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump gives First Lady Melania Trump a kiss before speaking at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump points to the media as he speaks at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carol Jochman of Niles stands during the Pledge of Allegiance at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump pauses during a speech at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Billington, 74, of New Jersey talks about Lyndon Larouche and Donald Trump outside the Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trump protester Jim Gargan of Akron holds humorous protest signs outside of the Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trump supporter Dylan Counts, 16, of Ashland dressed as the president as he imitates him in front of a float outside the Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trump protester Jim Hopping of Youngstown holds an Impeach Trump sign across the street from the Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trump supporter Kenny Welch of Wadsworth talks about how the president has done so far as he waits to get in to the Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trump supporter Dylan Counts, 16, of Ashland, dressed as the president as he imitates him on a float outside the Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Drew Metzger of Lowellville sports a shirt depicting a Lego Donald Trump building a wall outside the Covelli Centre prior to President Donald Trump's visit to Youngstown on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Addison Gallant, 7, of Niles, rests in her grandfather Tom Jochman's arms as they wait outside the Covelli Centre prior to President Donald Trump's visit to Youngstown on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ross Hamilton and his girlfriend Alexis Henry of Akron snuggle on the front step as they wait to be let into the Covelli Centre prior to President Donald Trump's visit to Youngstown on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Local Trump supporters show their support for the Second Amendment outside the Covelli Centre prior to President Donald Trump's visit to Youngstown on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump takes a last look before leaving a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as First Lady Melania Trump waves as they leave the Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump gestures at a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump gestures during a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
President Donald Trump shouts during a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday in Youngstown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)