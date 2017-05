Trump to Liberty U grads: Relish being an ‘outsider’

President Donald Trump gestures after speaking to members of the media aboard Air Force One before his departure from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday. Four months into office, Trump has become distrustful of some of his White House staff, heavily reliant on a handful of family members and longtime aides, and furious that the White Houses attempts to quell the firestorm over the FBI and congressional Russia investigations only seem to add more fuel. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)