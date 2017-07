Ryan Allen Probst, 28, who had a history of confrontations with police, is said to have fired a number of shots at Uniontown officers, responding to a call of domestic violence and hit Uniontown Sergeant David White. Uniontown offficers returned fire, striking and fatally wounding Probst. Uniontown Sergeant David White was struck by the suspects gunfire and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition. (Uniontown Police)