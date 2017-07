Venezuelans protest Maduro’s plan to rewrite constitution

Anti-government protesters face-off with security forces blocking them from marching to the Supreme Court, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday. Protesters marched through the Venezuelan capital, chanting and waving flags in an escalating push to stop President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution. National guard troops launched tear gas in at least one location in Caracas, blocking protesters with clouds of white gas and rows of officers on motorcycles. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)