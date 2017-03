Warriors forward Draymond Green tells LeBron business partner Maverick Carter on new show about how he spent $21,000 at nightclub

A new original series, Kneading Dough, discusses the financial realities professional athletes face from the moment they sign their first contract. The debut episode of Kneading Dough features NBA All Star Draymond Green, (right) who opens up to Maverick Carter (left) about the lessons he learned his first year in the league, how he selects his investments, and his financial goal to become a billionaire. (Uninterrupted)